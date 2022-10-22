International Paper (NYSE:IP) Cut to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.25.

International Paper Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE IP opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in International Paper by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Paper by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,587,000 after acquiring an additional 39,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

