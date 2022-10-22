International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

International Zeolite Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

International Zeolite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for environment, livestock, and agriculture industries; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.