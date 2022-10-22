Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $248.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $218.49 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.08 and its 200-day moving average is $220.38.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $221,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $4,549,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

