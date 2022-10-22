Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.83 and last traded at $74.94. 7,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 20,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.12.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.06.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.