Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 77.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $275.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.30.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

