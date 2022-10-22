Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,378.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 178,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after buying an additional 177,055 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.