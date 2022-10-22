Invitation Homes Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.
Invitation Homes has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 115.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.
Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $45.80.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 777,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 366,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 57,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
