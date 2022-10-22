Invitation Homes Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 115.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 777,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 366,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 57,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

