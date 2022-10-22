Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $47.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,188.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $50.25.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $5,219,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,866.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,783 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,703,000 after buying an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after buying an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,205,000 after buying an additional 277,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

