iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2,103.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,333 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 194.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 110.6% in the first quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 59,202 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.17. 46,280,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,557,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average is $113.28. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.