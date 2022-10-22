iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 4,316.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ICVT stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $73.20. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

