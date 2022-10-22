iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,026,000 after acquiring an additional 814,239 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,665,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,781,000 after acquiring an additional 297,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 86.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,422,000 after acquiring an additional 154,753 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of IWB stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.13. 1,409,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,447. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.