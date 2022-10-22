iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Increased by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $26,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after buying an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 497,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,738,000 after buying an additional 149,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.29. 790,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,710. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

