iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 333,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,578,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $230.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.32 and a 200-day moving average of $242.13. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

