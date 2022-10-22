iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lifted by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 5.8% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after buying an additional 190,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,937,000 after buying an additional 71,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.29. 1,351,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,970. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.13.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.