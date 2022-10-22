iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Increased by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,183,000 after buying an additional 138,479 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 283,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 274,480.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after buying an additional 258,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT opened at $105.89 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $144.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average is $111.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.