iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,513,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,166. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

