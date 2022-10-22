iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.33 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.