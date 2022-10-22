iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

IYM stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $154.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.20.

