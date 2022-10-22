Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Isuzu Motors Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10.

About Isuzu Motors

(Get Rating)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.



