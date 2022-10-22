J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $9.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $165.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.64 and its 200 day moving average is $170.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

