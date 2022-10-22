J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SBRY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 243 ($2.94).

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

SBRY opened at GBX 185.90 ($2.25) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 641.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 168.70 ($2.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 307.80 ($3.72). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 195.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 214.79.

Insider Activity at J Sainsbury

About J Sainsbury

In related news, insider Jo Bertram purchased 8,000 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £16,720 ($20,203.00).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

