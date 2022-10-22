Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Given New GBX 262 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 262 ($3.17) in a research note published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 275.33 ($3.33).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

