Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JHG. Bank of America started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $18.92.

NYSE JHG opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.85. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

