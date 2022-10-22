Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crescent Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.94 and a beta of 2.50.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 119.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $908.43 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, CAO Todd Falk acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crescent Energy news, insider Benjamin Conner acquired 2,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $40,671.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd Falk acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 79,916 shares of company stock worth $1,275,408 over the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

