Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $75.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.74.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of DVN opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy



Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.



