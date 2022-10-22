Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $38.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.07.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after buying an additional 5,268,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 398.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

