Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€58.00” Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BC8. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.50 ($41.33) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Bechtle Price Performance

ETR:BC8 opened at €33.78 ($34.47) on Wednesday. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €32.57 ($33.23) and a 1-year high of €69.56 ($70.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.29.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

