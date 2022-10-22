JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Cut to $9.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $8.60 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $724.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $273,383.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,596,834 shares in the company, valued at $99,384,867.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $273,383.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,596,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,384,867.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 295,863 shares of company stock worth $3,121,838. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 271,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

