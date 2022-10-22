Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,908 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,504 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,756,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,954,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 373,797 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. 25,035,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,257,902. The company has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

