Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 486 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.