Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.74. 2,112,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,473. The company has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

