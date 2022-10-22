Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,027 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,601,000 after buying an additional 1,178,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after buying an additional 1,559,854 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,755. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. 19,630,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,137,646. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

