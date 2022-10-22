Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 444 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 81,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 127,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Waste Management stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.09 and a 200-day moving average of $160.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

