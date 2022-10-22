Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,411 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,417,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.62. 3,526,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

