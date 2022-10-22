Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 53.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 60.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE NOC traded up $10.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $522.66. 1,054,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,376. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $525.35.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.31.

About Northrop Grumman



Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

