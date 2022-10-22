Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,463 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,898,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,268. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.32.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

