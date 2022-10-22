JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 864 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $80.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Grid Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

