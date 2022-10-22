JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 864 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $80.20.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
