JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $199.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

