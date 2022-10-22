JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 622.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,331 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of GM opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. UBS Group cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.