JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 117,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $6,947,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

Entergy Trading Up 2.3 %

ETR opened at $102.29 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

