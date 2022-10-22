JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97.

