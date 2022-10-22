JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,568 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP Group stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

