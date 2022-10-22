JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,725 Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 83,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $167.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.43. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

