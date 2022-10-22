JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 18.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 25.7% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $289.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.09 and a 200 day moving average of $221.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.19.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.



