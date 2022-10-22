JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JKS. HSBC assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded JinkoSolar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.28.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.74.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.