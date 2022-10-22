JMP Securities Trims Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Target Price to $75.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.77.

ADC opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.62. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Agree Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 17.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $239,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

