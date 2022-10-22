John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Raised to GBX 262 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 262 ($3.17) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on WG. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 278.40 ($3.36).
John Wood Group Stock Up 2.0 %
John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 127.90 ($1.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £884.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Insider Activity
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.
Further Reading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.