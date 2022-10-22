John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Raised to GBX 262 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 262 ($3.17) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WG. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 278.40 ($3.36).

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 127.90 ($1.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £884.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other news, insider David Kemp bought 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £4,255.02 ($5,141.40).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

