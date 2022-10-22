John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) PT Raised to GBX 262 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 262 ($3.17) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
John Wood Group Price Performance
Shares of WDGJF opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.40.
About John Wood Group
