Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 494 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR opened at $35.19 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.77.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

