Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 985 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $320.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.83 and its 200-day moving average is $350.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

